Leeds United reportedly remain keen on signing former Sheffield United playmaker James McAtee from Manchester City.

The 22-year-old was targeted by Leeds during the last summer window following back-to-back seasons on loan at Sheffield United.

He had helped the Blades reach the Premier League in his maiden campaign, but could not keep the club afloat in his second.

Despite interest from Elland Road, Pep Guardiola decided McAtee would be remaining in his squad for the 2024/25 season.

He made 27 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals, but managed just three starts in the Premier League.

His struggle for minutes has fuelled transfer speculation and there has been talk of interest from the Bundesliga.

James McAtee was afforded just three league starts for Manchester City last season. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest eye James McAtee

More recently, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Nottingham Forest have seen a £25m offer knocked back.

Leeds appear to still have eyes on the attacking midfielder, with reporter Sebastien Vidal of Weekend Sports suggesting the Whites are still keen.

Posting on social media platform X, he said: “As reported by Fabrizio Romano, an official £25m bid for James McAtee has been rejected by Manchester City.

“Leeds United remain keen, but City could demand £40m for the 22-year-old attacking midfielder.”

Manchester City's James McAtee spent two years on loan at Sheffield United. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

James McAtee as an Igor Paixão alternative

McAtee would arguably be a significant coup for Leeds, who have been a dealt a blow in their hunt for attacking reinforcement.

The club strongly trailed Feyenoord winger Igor Paixão, who now appears set to join Ligue 1 outfit Marseille.

McAtee tends to play centrally, although can operate on either flank and would offer versatility and creativity in the final third.

A £40m price tag could prove to be a stumbling block though, especially considering Leeds are hoping to splash out on a new number nine.