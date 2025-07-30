Leeds United 'remain keen' on ex-Sheffield United star as Manchester City reject £25m Nottingham Forest bid
The 22-year-old was targeted by Leeds during the last summer window following back-to-back seasons on loan at Sheffield United.
He had helped the Blades reach the Premier League in his maiden campaign, but could not keep the club afloat in his second.
Despite interest from Elland Road, Pep Guardiola decided McAtee would be remaining in his squad for the 2024/25 season.
He made 27 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals, but managed just three starts in the Premier League.
His struggle for minutes has fuelled transfer speculation and there has been talk of interest from the Bundesliga.
Leeds United and Nottingham Forest eye James McAtee
More recently, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Nottingham Forest have seen a £25m offer knocked back.
Leeds appear to still have eyes on the attacking midfielder, with reporter Sebastien Vidal of Weekend Sports suggesting the Whites are still keen.
Posting on social media platform X, he said: “As reported by Fabrizio Romano, an official £25m bid for James McAtee has been rejected by Manchester City.
“Leeds United remain keen, but City could demand £40m for the 22-year-old attacking midfielder.”
James McAtee as an Igor Paixão alternative
McAtee would arguably be a significant coup for Leeds, who have been a dealt a blow in their hunt for attacking reinforcement.
The club strongly trailed Feyenoord winger Igor Paixão, who now appears set to join Ligue 1 outfit Marseille.
McAtee tends to play centrally, although can operate on either flank and would offer versatility and creativity in the final third.
A £40m price tag could prove to be a stumbling block though, especially considering Leeds are hoping to splash out on a new number nine.
Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz continues to be linked with the Whites, who are preparing to kick off their Premier League campaign against Everton.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.