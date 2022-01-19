A number of players have continued to be linked with moves to the White Rose County, with all the latest gossip rounded-up below.

Leeds United have had a £15m bid rejected by Red Bull Salzburg for United States international Brenden Aaronson, according to The Athletic (MORE). However, the Whites are now said to be preparing an improved offer (Mail Online - MORE).

Sheffield Wednesday are winning the race for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Hayden Roberts, with Nottingham Forest, Swansea City and Cardiff City also interest (The Star - MORE).

The Owls are close to signing Preston North End defender Jordan Storey on loan until the end of the season, with the player in South Yorkshire on Tuesday night to finalise the move (Sky Sports -MORE).

Sheffield United are looking to sign a new goalkeeper before this weekend's clash with Luton Town, after Robin Olsen's departure from the club was confirmed yesterday (Various).

Hull City manager Grant McCann is hopeful of adding to his squad this week, after Josh Magennis left the club for Wigan Athletic last week (Hull Live - MORE).

In The Yorkshire Post, Huddersfield Town midfielder Matty Daly has become Bradford City’s third signing of a busy January transfer window so far after joining the Bantams for the rest of the season on loan (MORE).

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom insists that his Blades side are more than a 'one-trick pony' in the absence of stellar loanee Morgan Gibbs-White (MORE).

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough's and Wycombe Wanderers's claims against Derby County over their breaches of the EFL's profit and sustainability rules have been explained HERE.