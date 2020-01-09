Leeds United’s Marcelo Bielsa and Middlesbrough’s Jonathan Woodgate vying for Manager of the Month award

Have your say

LEEDS UNITED head coach Marcelo Bielsa and Middlesbrough counterpart Jonathan Woodgate are among the nominees for the Championship manager-of-the-month accolade for December.

Bielsa - who won the award in November - and Woodgate face competition from Reading’s Mark Bowen and Millwall manager Gary Rowett.

Leeds won three leagues games out of six last month, beating Huddersfield, Hull and Birmingham.

Boro beat Charlton, Stoke, Huddersfield and West Brom, and drew at Nottingham Forest.

Barnsley striker Conor Chaplin has been nominated for the Championship’s player of the month accolade, while Bradford City defender Anthony O’Connor is in the running for the League Two gong.

All the winners will be announced tomorrow at 6am.