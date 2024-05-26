Leeds United set a record they wanted to steer clear of with their defeat to Southampton.

10 days after a barnstorming semi-final triumph against Norwich City, Leeds looked flat as they failed to rise to the occasion at Wembley.

Southampton took the lead through Adam Armstrong, a lead they protected after the break to secure an immediate return to the top flight.

Daniel James went close to equalising from the bench but saw his thunderous effort rattle the woodwork.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 26: Joe Rodon of Leeds United is picked up by Junior Firpo as they react after defeat to Southampton during the Sky Bet Championship Play Final match between Leeds United and Southampton at Wembley Stadium on May 26, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Leeds wanted to end the day with medals draped round their necks but instead finished with an unwanted record.

They have now played in a record four play-off finals without managing to secure promotion. Their defeat to Southampton was the latest instalment in a series of play-off final heartbreaks, 14 years on from their last.

Charlton Athletic inflicted the first defeat, advancing to the First Division via the play-offs at Leeds’ expense in 1987. It was then the turn of Watford to shatter Leeds hearts, earning a place in the top flight with a 3-0 win in 2006.

Two years later, Doncaster Rovers were the victors in an all-Yorkshire affair under the Wembley arch, booking a place in the Championship.

14 years on, the circumstances are different but the pain is all too familiar.

Prior to the latest loss, Leeds were tied as the side to have played in the most play-off finals without winning.

Bristol City, Exeter City, Lincoln City and Shrewsbury Town have also been through the wringer, on three occasions to be precise.

However, none have now experienced the heartbreak as often as Leeds.

Few could argue Leeds deserved anything from a game they never truly had control of. Their chief creators were blunt instruments when Daniel Farke needed them to be sharp.

The ever-present Ethan Ampadu was not his usual rock, instead showing defensive vulnerability not commonly associated with him.

Southampton attacked with a purpose Leeds lacked throughout the afternoon. They also ran a tight ship at the back, nullifying any sign of an attacking threat from Leeds as they chased the game.

There were tears at the full-time whistle, with Leeds academy product Archie Gray among the most inconsolable figures.

Within 15 minutes of the final whistle, the East End of Wembley housing Leeds supporters was almost completely empty. On the opposite side, it was difficult to spot a vacant seat in the sea of red.