FA CUP DRAW: The third round draw will take place this evening. Picture: Getty Images.

Leeds United, Sheffield United, Barnsley: Ball numbers for Yorkshire sides in the third round FA Cup draw

The FA Cup third round draw takes place this evening, with all of Yorkshire's Premier League and Championships sides set to enter this season's competition.

By Ben McKenna
Monday, 6th December 2021, 4:44 pm

Of the county's League One and League Two sides, only Rotherham United and Harrogate Town have reached the third round with Doncaster Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City crashing out previously.

FC Halifax Town were the last non-league side from Yorkshire standing but were knocked out of the competition with Kidderminster Harriers.

The draw will be held before the second-round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City tonight. The draw will be available to watch on ITV as well as the FA Cup's Twitter and Facebook pages.

Below are the ball numbers to look out for, for Yorkshire clubs.

1. Barnsley

Barnsley will be ball number 4 for tonight's draw.

2. Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town will be ball number 19 tonight.

3. Hull City

Hull City will be ball number 20 this evening.

4. Leeds United

Leeds United will be ball number 21 this evening.

