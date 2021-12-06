Of the county's League One and League Two sides, only Rotherham United and Harrogate Town have reached the third round with Doncaster Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City crashing out previously.
FC Halifax Town were the last non-league side from Yorkshire standing but were knocked out of the competition with Kidderminster Harriers.
The draw will be held before the second-round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City tonight. The draw will be available to watch on ITV as well as the FA Cup's Twitter and Facebook pages.
Below are the ball numbers to look out for, for Yorkshire clubs.