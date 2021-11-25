The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss a wide range of topics, from how many players Leeds United need to add in the January transfer window - if any at all - to how Harrogate Town can keep clean sheets more often.

Also up for discussion is whether Bradford City’s League Two promotion credentials can be considered genuine, how Sheffield Wednesday can become more consistent and if Huddersfield Town have what it takes to be a Championship play-off contender.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

