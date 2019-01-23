Leeds United spies would be welcomed with a cuppa from Paul Warne

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne has revealed that he has no plans to beef up training-ground security ahead of his side’s Yorkshire derby with Leeds United on Saturday.

The fall-out from the ‘Spygate’ controversy has continued this week, with 11 second-tier sides sending a letter to the EFL to demand a full investigation into a member of Leeds’ staff being questioned by police after being spotted at Derby County’s training ground just 24 hours before the Rams’ loss to Leeds on Janaury 11.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa subsequently admitted that he had sent an intern to watch all of Leeds’ Championship rivals train in 2018-19, with many rival clubs seeking a ‘full disclosure’ about the strategy of the Argentine and the specific incident at Derby.

The events are also likely to heighten the focus at training grounds in the build-up to future games with Leeds between now and the end of the season, but for Millers chief Warne, the episode does not add to his worries.

Warne, whose side are just two points and one place above the drop zone, is mindful of the practicalities of being unable to keep the watching public from viewing his own club’s training sessions.

A golf club adjoins the Millers’ training facility at the Roundwood Sports Complex, with members of the public also regularly spotted watching sessions.

Warne, who quipped that he would be flattered if Leeds choose to observe his side’s training sessions – and might welcome any ‘spies’ with a cuppa – said: “I do not know what you can do.

“Our pitches are next to a golf club.

“What can you do, realistically? If they want to send a drone over, you can’t stop anything, can you? Ours is a training ground with pretty open access.

“I will probably just take any spies a cup of tea and ask them if they want us to go through the set-pieces again in case they missed anything.

“People can come and play golf and conveniently take ages on green eight while we are doing set-pieces.

“I do not think we will change anything. I’d be quite flattered if he thinks he needs to watch us.

“I’ve got two elderly gentlemen who come to the training ground every day.

“I have told them that I will give them weapons and full army gear to protect our border.”