Leeds United target 'frozen out' by Championship club, Middlesbrough player wants summer exit

The Teessiders have brought in a number of players since the opening of the transfer window, including former Wycombe Wanderers forward Uche Ikpeazu.

Ikpeazu, 26, will add a much-needed central striking option for Boro following the exits of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher, with his arrival following on from the acquisition of winger Sammy Ameobi.

And Boro boss Warnock is excited to start working with him in the near future.

He said: “I’ve always liked Uche back to when he was at Hearts and I watched him a few times. He looks raw at times but he’s so keen and dedicated wherever he plays and I think the fans will really get behind him because he’s such a 100% player.

“I was really impressed in my meetings with him with his dedication and desire to do well for Middlesbrough. I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

But Boro might not be done just yet, with fresh reports suggesting that they could be forced to bring in a replacement for one wantaway player in particular.

Elsewhere, developments at West Brom could benefit Premier League outfit Leeds United

The Whites also look set to have a productive summer in the transfer market, and could look to dip down into the second tier to strengthen their ranks.

Any hopes of doing that may have been reinforced by news that one of their reported targets has been ‘frozen out’ by new Baggies boss Valerien Ismael.

We’ve gathered the best of today's Championship rumours below:

