Leeds United 'join' Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in race for 17-cap international midfielder
The 24-year-old has plied his trade in Belgium since 2022, when he was prised from Danish outfit FC Midtjylland.
He has since lifted the Belgian Pro League and the Belgian Cup, sending his stock soaring with his growing importance to the Club Brugge cause.
There have been reports of interest from Spurs and West Ham, although Leeds are now seemingly showing interest in the 17-cap Nigeria international.
Leeds United join Onyedika hunt
According to reporter Sebastien Vidal, Leeds have joined the hunt for the all-action midfielder.
He is believed to have drawn serious Premier League attention and have a valuation of £25.6m.
Back in January, the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan were credited with interest in Onyedika by The Telegraph.
What Onyedika could bring to Leeds United
The midfielder blends physicality with admirable technical proficiency. His ball retention and eye for a killer pass has impressed in Belgium, while his tough tackling has made him a defensive asset.
He can operate as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder, with his versatility something that could prove incredibly useful in the Premier League.
As well as boasting experience of top-flight football, Onyedika has extensive experience of European competitions.
Leeds United’s midfield conundrum
The centre of midfield is perhaps not a department many immediately point out as an area of weakness for Leeds.
Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev have proven to be shrewd additions to Daniel Farke’s squad, but there is now a depth issue.
Joe Rothwell has returned to his parent club AFC Bournemouth, while Josuha Guilavogui has been released by the Whites.
Leeds have also been strongly linked with Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra and there has been talk of interest in Brentford’s Yehor Yarmolyuk.
Forward Lukas Nmecha recently became the first summer signing at Elland Road, with defender Jaka Bijol expected to follow as number two.