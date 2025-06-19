Leeds United have reportedly joined Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in the race to sign Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

The 24-year-old has plied his trade in Belgium since 2022, when he was prised from Danish outfit FC Midtjylland.

He has since lifted the Belgian Pro League and the Belgian Cup, sending his stock soaring with his growing importance to the Club Brugge cause.

There have been reports of interest from Spurs and West Ham, although Leeds are now seemingly showing interest in the 17-cap Nigeria international.

Club Brugge's Raphael Onyedika has been linked with Leeds United. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Leeds United join Onyedika hunt

According to reporter Sebastien Vidal, Leeds have joined the hunt for the all-action midfielder.

He is believed to have drawn serious Premier League attention and have a valuation of £25.6m.

Back in January, the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan were credited with interest in Onyedika by The Telegraph.

What Onyedika could bring to Leeds United

The midfielder blends physicality with admirable technical proficiency. His ball retention and eye for a killer pass has impressed in Belgium, while his tough tackling has made him a defensive asset.

He can operate as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder, with his versatility something that could prove incredibly useful in the Premier League.

As well as boasting experience of top-flight football, Onyedika has extensive experience of European competitions.

Raphael Onyedika scored for Club Brugge against Manchester City in the Champions League in January. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Leeds United’s midfield conundrum

The centre of midfield is perhaps not a department many immediately point out as an area of weakness for Leeds.

Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev have proven to be shrewd additions to Daniel Farke’s squad, but there is now a depth issue.

Joe Rothwell has returned to his parent club AFC Bournemouth, while Josuha Guilavogui has been released by the Whites.

Leeds have also been strongly linked with Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra and there has been talk of interest in Brentford’s Yehor Yarmolyuk.