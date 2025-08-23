Leeds United, Sunderland, Wolves and Burnley are reportedly interested in Getafe midfielder Christantus Uche.

The 22-year-old has turned heads with his exploits in Spain, forcing his way into the senior Nigeria squad in the process.

Leeds appear to be on the hunt for an attack-minded midfielder with the transfer deadline approaching and have previously been linked with Uche.

However, it appears the Whites may have competition from Premier League rivals if they do make a move for the midfielder.

Getafe's Christantus Uche has been linked with Leeds United. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

According to reporter Ekrem Konur, the Whites are one of four Premier League clubs on his trail.

There is also believed to be interest from Nice, who compete in the top tier of French football.

It now remains to be seen whether Uche will stay put or depart Spain before the window slams shut on September 1.

Midfield tweak

Brenden Aaronson was deployed as an advanced midfielder for the bulk of last season, but was on the bench for the league opener against Everton.

Leeds did not set up with a ‘number 10’, instead starting with Ethan Ampadu sat deep behind a pairing of Anton Stach and Ao Tanaka.

Daniel Farke’s decision to tweak the midfield paid off, as the energetic trio prevented Everton gaining a foothold in the game. However, he may wish to mix it up for different fixtures and introduce a more attack-minded player to the centre.

The Leeds boss will have to make a tweak again for his side’s trip to Arsenal, with Ampadu ruled out by injury.

Leeds United will be without Ethan Ampadu for their trip to Arsenal. | George Wood/Getty Images

Daniel Farke selection headache

Sean Longstaff will be hoping to step in for his first competitive start but Farke has been effusive in his praise for Bulgaria international Ilia Gruev.

He said: "Ilia Gruev is one of the key members of our squad. He has never disappointed us since we signed him.

"He is not the spotlight signing but he's a key player for all of us in the first season but also last season.

"He's never that much in the spotlight but for the team he's an unbelievably important player. This has never changed since I started planning for the Premier League.

