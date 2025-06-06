Leeds United 'pushing' to sign experienced international with 36 Premier League goals on CV
A £19m signing for the Hammers back in 2020, Soucek has racked up nearly 200 appearances in the Premier League and registered 36 goals.
He remained prominent throughout the 2024/25 season, netting on nine occasions over the course of 35 league outings.
However, it appears newly-promoted Leeds may look to add the experienced Czech Republic international to their ranks.
Leeds eye Soucek
According to reporter Sebastien Vidal of Weekend Sports, the Whites are pushing to strike a deal for the 30-year-old.
Leeds are thought to be on the hunt for experience, which Soucek would undeniably prove in abundance.
He would also add physicality to the Leeds squad, standing at an imposing 6ft 4in.
The midfielder is not the first West Ham stalwart to have been linked with Leeds, with Vladimir Coufal having also been mentioned as a target for the West Yorkshire club.
Coufal, a right-back, is out of contract at the London Stadium and is available to be picked up on a free transfer. Soucek, on the other hand, would command a fee.
Leeds’ recruitment drive
A busy summer of recruitment will be required if Leeds are to compete in the Premier League next season.
The club are yet to make their first summer signing, but speculation regarding potential incomings is rife.
Among those to have been named as potential targets are Millwall’s Japhet Tanganga, Ipswich Town’s Dara O’Shea and Hamburg’s Davie Selke.
Paraag Marathe’s ambition
After Leeds clinched the Championship title away at Plymouth Argyle, Whites chairman Paraag Marathe laid out the club’s intention to spend as much as regulations allow them to.
He said: "We are going to build the best squad we can with every penny we're allowed to spend and I am under no illusion it's going to be easy, I know all the stats.
“I know last season's three promoted clubs went back down, two years ago the three promoted clubs went back down.
"I feel we are going to be better equipped than the previous clubs. We have a really great team working together to go and attack the transfer market. We've been working on market plans for the last six months."
