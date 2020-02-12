Leeds United transfer target 'reveals intention', Manchester United unveil huge planned change, Arsenal boss SLAMS players: Rumours

Have your say

All of the latest news from around the Premier League:

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp says he ‘never had any intention’ of leaving for Leeds United during the January transfer window. (Various)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wants to land Nathan Ake from Bournemouth - the Dutch defender has previously been linked with a return to Chelsea. (Daily Express)

Manchester United are looking for buyers for flop Alexis Sanchez, who is currently on-loan with Inter Milan. (Manchester Evening News)

Sheffield United are reportedly lining up a summer move for Nigeria international striker Emmanuel Dennis, who plays for Club Brugge, and is also on the radar of Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and Watford. (HLN)

Ex-Brighton and Hove Albion striker Gordon Smith says he was ‘surprised’ that the club rewarded Graham Potter with a two year contract extension so quickly. (Love Sport Radio)

Ex-Burnley striker Nahki Wells says his lack of opportunities at the Premier League club ‘burns him deep inside’. (Bristol Post)

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery says that many of the club’s players have the ‘wrong attitude’, and described the club as ‘on a downward slope’. (France Football News)

Henrik Mkhitaryn could return to Arsenal this summer unless they lower their £20m asking price for him. (The Sun)

Manchester United want to introduce a safe standing section at Old Trafford. (Various)