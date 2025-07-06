Leeds United transfers: 'A league I have an ambition to play in' - Whites close on Swedish defender

Leeds United are closing in on the signing of another international star as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

The Whites are in need of a new first choice player in the position following Junior Firpo’s summer departure and it is understood the club are now close to a deal with Lille for Sweden international left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Striker Lukas Nmecha plus defenders Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw have already been recruited to Elland Road ahead of the club’s Premier League return. It is understood that the 26-year-old defender arrived in England this weekend for further talks.

Gudmundsson has a year remaining on his contract at Ligue 1 side Lille and so anticipated that there would be rumours over his future this summer.

Lille's Swedish defender Gabriel Gudmundsson who is in talks to join Leeds United (Picture: FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images)

The defender made 45 appearances for his club across all competitions last season as Lille finished fifth in the Ligue 1 table and also made it to the round of 16 of the Champions League.

His recent interview with Swedish outlet Hallandsposten did little to quieten the transfer noise around him. Speaking during a holiday back at home after linking up with the international team for the post-season fixtures, the defender addressed the links to United.

“I have been at Lille for four years and have one year left on my contract, so it is entirely reasonable that there is speculation,” he said.

“It has gone very well for me so it is no secret that things can happen this summer. I have ambitions to take a step, and we will see what happens. I can only say that [Leeds] is a good team that plays in the Premier League, a league and a country where I also have an ambition to one day play considering that I grew up watching that league. It’s a league that I appreciate very much.”

Gudmundsson is not alone on Leeds’ left-back shortlist for the summer transfer window, but with a deal now looking highly likely, he offered a number of reassurances in his recent interview.

Laying out the blueprint for an attractive proposal he said: “There are boxes that I like to check off. First and foremost, you should enjoy yourself, then I think you play your best football. You want to feel prioritised by a club.

“You also want to feel that there is a lot of competition in the league and that the club has a goal and clarity in what they want. That is very important, then the financial stuff comes a bit in second place.