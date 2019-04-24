Leeds United trio named in Championship PFA Team of the Year, with two Sheffield United players also chosen

Have your say

LEEDS UNITED trio Liam Cooper, Pontus Jansson and Pablo Hernandez have been named in the Championship's PFA Team of the Year - along with Sheffield United duo Oliver Norwood and Billy Sharp.

Cooper and Jansson form the centre-half pairing voted for their peers in the yearly line-up, beating off stiff competition from the likes of Blades defenders John Egan and Jack O'Connell and Norwich City's Ben Godfrey.

After controversially missing out on a place in the EFL Championship Team of the Year, Hernandez has been recognised by his peers in the PFA line-up.

Meanwhile, 23-goal Blades captain Sharp has been named in the side alongside team-mate Norwood, with both having enjoyed outstanding seasons.

But the likes of Enda Stevens, David McGoldrick and Dean Henderson have been overlooked, along with the likes of Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen.

Middlesbrough's Darren Randolph has also been named in the side in recognition of registering 19 clean sheets this term.

Finland forward Teemu Pukki is one of three players from title-chasing Norwich in the Professional Footballers' Association Championship Team of the Year 2019.

The division's 28-goal top scorer is joined by Canaries full-backs Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis.

The players will be honoured at the PFA's annual awards ceremony in London on Sunday.

PFA Championship Team of the Year 2019: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Max Aarons (Norwich), Liam Cooper (Leeds), Pontus Jansson (Leeds), Jamal Lewis (Norwich), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United), Pablo Hernandez (Leeds), Billy Sharp (Sheffield United), Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa), Teemu Pukki (Norwich)