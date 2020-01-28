2-0 down, 3-2 up... Marcelo Bielsa says it was just a normal Leeds United performance

The sequence of the goals may have made it feel like anything but, but coach Marcelo Bielsa said that in essence, his side's 3-2 win was just another Leeds United performance.

The noise around Leeds United is nothing compared to the pressure they put on themselves, says Marcelo Bielsa, and two-goal Patrick Bamford rose to the occasion against Millwall

As is their way, the Whites carved out lots of chances, but were wasteful in taking them, needing 28 shots to score three times, although Helder Costa did hit the crossbar once the comeback was complete.

But the fact that they scored three in 15 second-half minutes to come from 2-0 down and go back to the top of the table made it a dramatic night at Elland Road.

Bielsa was claiming no credit for the turnaround after Shaun Hutchinson scored at a fourth-minute corner, and Jed Wallace added a 23rd-minute penalty.

“It wasn't about what I said,” said the Chilean.

“Maybe the match looked a little bit stretched but it's a copy of all our matches.

“There were a lot of chances to score three goals and the opposition goals were similar to those we are used to conceding. That made the match uncomfortable, no doubt.

“In one half we had a lot of chances. We played very well and it was very similar to the matches we're used to playing.

“The match was more open in the second half so it was easier for us to attack.

“Millwall put a lot of energy into making their defensive shape work so as the match went on we found more spaces. They had to attack when they were losing, and that made the spaces even wider.

“In the first half it was more difficult to adapt to the circumstances. The second half was easier for us.”

January signing Ian Poveda was made to wait for his debut. The former Manchester City winger was named as a substitute, but Bielsa resisted the urge to make changes after his side went behind.

“I didn't make a substitution because all our players deserved to stay on the pitch,” he argued.

“When we were losing I thought about Tyler Roberts but I couldn't find a player who deserved to go off.”

Bielsa made his only substitution, bringing Jamie Shackleton on for Pablo Hernandez, in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time.

New signing Jean-Kevin Augustin was not considered ready to be involved, but his presence seemed to inspire Bamford, whose two goals sandwiched one from Hernandez.

“I always make the same comment: I'm worried when the centre-forward is not in good positions to score,” said Bielsa.

“Bamford has four or five chances to score in every match. The difference is that today he scored twice.

“As for pressure, the external pressure, when the supporters are not satisfied with a player or the team, that's pressure but we don't fear this pressure because the players demands on themselves is greater than the demands of the supporters.”

The match was not without its controversy, a poor first-half performance from referee Darren England drawing the ire of the home supporters. Coins appeared to be thrown in the direction of the Millwall players during the game, with the referee putting something in his pocket at a second-half corner for the Lions.

“Footballers have to be ready to adapt to all the circumstances they cannot manage themselves,” is all Bielsa would say about the refereeing performance, and he did not see any coin-throwing incidents, although he did add: “I can never agree with that sort of behaviour.”

West Bromwich Albion's 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City meant Leeds went back to the top of the Championship with only their second win in nine matches in all competitions. It was Millwall's first Championship defeat since Christmas, and manager Gary Rowett was full of praise for the energetic victors.

"It's disappointment but I think overall we were given a bit of a lesson," he said. "Leeds were thoroughly deserved winners and by far the best side we have played.

"I have been here with a player with Derby and been 3-0 up and lost 4-3. The sheer pressure of Leeds’s energy affected our players."