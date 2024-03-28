Since Easter stopped really being a thing at Premier League level – the top division's only religion these days money – Good Friday and Easter Monday have largely been left for the second tier to make hay on the television schedules, and this year it certainly is.

Two Leicester City games kick off at 12.30pm live on Sky, with two early evening Ipswich Town games – the second at home to automatic promotion-chasers Southampton, followed by two Leeds matches – at Watford on Friday, then at home to Hull City on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It could mean plenty of to-ing and fro-ing in the Championship table, with the Foxes able to take top spot off Leeds on Friday, and if they do, Ipswich can knock the Whites out of the automatic promotion spots for a couple of hours at least.

Leeds will know exactly what their rivals have done on both days. It could crank up the pressure or open opportunities but manager Daniel Farke is unconcerned about his players getting distracted.

"They are all mature," he reasons. "it's not like I'm working in a nursery and it's not like I have to tell them every minute what they have to do.

"If I was to act like this pretty soon they would think I was not the leader they needed because they're mature and most of them have lots to care for with their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They know if they're sitting for 10 hours in front of a screen it's not possible to concentrate on your own performance in the evening.

"If they have a look for a few minutes in the hotel it's no problem at all but we also have our schedule, we have our meetings and we'll speak about what's necessary.

"They won't be following three games over 90 minutes but if they have a look I'm not too concerned."

What happens at Ashton Gate, where Leicester are at lunchtime, and at Ewood Park (where Ipswich are visitors), as well as at St Mary's, where Leeds would love a favour from Middlesbrough, will have a bearing on the mood in the Vicarage Road away end, but Farke does not expect it to have a huge bearing on the grass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At least not for myself and I would also reckon not for the players because there is such a quick turnaround that you have to be fully concentrated on yourself and what you have to do," he says.

"We know how big a challenge this game will be because of the quality of Watford, the circumstances and the schedule. Perhaps going into the stadium it might be something some of the lads are interested in but during the warm-up you don't think about the table or the points difference, it's just focusing on the game.