Adam Forshaw sets sights on the Premier League with Leeds United

MIDFIELDER Adam Forshaw described his decision to join Leeds United from Middlesbrough as a “no brainer” after signing for the Whites for £4.5m on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 26-year-old is available to feature in tomorrow’s Championship fixture with Millwall at Elland Road.

Leeds entered the running to sign former Everton midfielder Forshaw after promotion rivals Cardiff moved to meet Boro’s valuation at the start of the week. Cardiff boss Neil Warnock was intent on taking Forshaw to Wales and maintained his interest despite City signing another midfielder in Liverpool’s Marko Grujic on loan.

Forshaw, however, favoured a transfer to Leeds and they signed the Liverpudlian last night in a deal which commits his future to Elland Road until the summer of 2022.

Several other Championship sides were also interested in signing Forshaw but the midfielder admitted the prospect of joining Leeds on a permanent deal was too good to turn down.

“I had a couple of options,” said Forshaw. “I had quite a few on loan and I just knew I needed to play more games this season and as soon as I knew Leeds were interested for a permanent deal it was a bit of a no-brainer for me really, I jumped at the chance. I was pushing my agent in Middlesbrough and fortunately it has gone through now so I can push on and enjoy my football.”

Adam Forshaw unveiled at Elland Road (Pictures: Andrew Varley)

Forshaw joins Leeds at a time when fellow centre-midfielder Eunan O’Kane is banned for the next three games after being sent off in last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Ipswich Town.

Kalvin Phillips is also just one yellow card away from picking up an automatic two-match ban for receiving ten cautions.

Ronaldo Vieira has been struggling with a knee problem but the teenager is expected to be fit for this weekend’s date with the Lions.

Forshaw helped Middlesbrough win promotion to the Premier League when the Riversiders finished second in 2015-16 and the midfielder sees no reason why a further promotion cannot be achieved at Leeds.

I just knew I needed to play more games this season and as soon as I knew Leeds were interested for a permanent deal it was a bit of a no-brainer for me really, I jumped at the chance. Adam Forshaw

“There’s every chance,” said Forshaw. “I signed here because I want to get Leeds in the Premier League, as much as the other lads do, so we are all striving for the same thing.”