Agent confirms Leeds United move, Aston Villa lead PL defender race, Ex-Chelsea star snubs Derby, Nottingham Forest ace cancels contract - Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United are set to table an opening £2.5m bid for Swansea City winger Daniel James, despite the Welsh club valuing him at £5m. (TEAMTalk)

Meanwhile, Jack Clarke’s agent – former Leeds star Ian Harte – has claimed the player will stay this month, and that is despite no immediate plans of a new contract. (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa have made the first move in the race to sign Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings on loan ahead of West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest. (Football Insider)

In other possible Villa incomings, Dean Smith’s side are rivalling Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City for Turkish sensation Omer Faruk Beyaz. (The Sun)

Ex-Chelsea star John Obi Mikel has snubbed Derby County and Aston Villa in favour of becoming Middlesbrough’s second January arrival. (The Sun)

Middlesbrough could miss out on Everton winger Yannick Bolasie for a second time this season with Crystal Palace eyeing a reunion with the 29-year-old. (Football Insider)

Sunderland and Middlesbrough are in talks over a permanent transfer for Grant Leadbitter, who is willing to take a pay cut in order to seal a return to Wearside. (Sky Sports News)

Shefffield Wednesday have ended their pursuit of Fulham forward Neeksens Kebano after he told the Owls he is no hurry to leave the Premier League club. (Sheffield Star)

Nottingham Forest have tied promising youngster Arvin Appiah down to a new deal, keeping him at the City Ground until 2023. (Various)

Tim Erlandsson has ‘broken his contract’ with Nottingham Forest and is ‘on his way back to Sweden’ with IK Frej. (Nottinghamshire Live)

Stoke City are weighing up a move for Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke as new boss Nathan Jones eyes three new additions before the deadline. (Stoke-on-Trent Live)

QPR will allow duo Paul Smyth and Matt Smith to depart on loan this month – with the pair attracting interest from Charlton and Millwall, respectively. (London News Online)

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook has confirmed the club remain interested in defensive trio Danny Fox, Graeme Shinnie and Tyler Blackett. (Wigan Today)