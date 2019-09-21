ANALYSIS: Familiar theme as dominant Leeds United only take point against Derby County

MISSED chances again left Leeds United without the full reward for their efforts in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Championship visitors Derby County at Elland Road.

From the off, United's high press was clearly again in evidence with Derby faffing around at the back and allowing Pablo Hernandez to produce a cross for Patrick Bamford which was desperately cleared.

More pressing then led to a chance for Jack Harrison on the opposite side which was also cleared.

From a rare Rams attack, Whites goalkeeper Kiko Casilla had to be alert to smother a through ball for Florian Jozefzoon on the edge of his box but the Whites continued to suffocate the Rams and dominate.

Harrison looked destined to score from a Hernandez cutback in the 19th minute only for the ball to be hacked behind for a corner but within 60 seconds United were infront.

A powerful Stuart Dallas shot from a Kalvin Phillips free-kick and Bamford assist was saved by keeper Kelle Roos but the ball then hit Max Lowe on the left hand post before bouncing into the back of the net to leave the Rams trailing with more three quarters of the game left.

Still Leeds pressed with the excellent Dallas twice going close before Harrison's stinging shoot was beaten away by Roos.

A majestic pass from Gjanni Alioski on his 100th outing for Leeds then presented Bamford with a glorious chance one-on-one but the striker could only lob the ball over the bar.

The striker then fizzed a fierce effort just wide from 25 yards out before Derby survived a Phillips free-kick and some penalty box pinball on the stroke of half-time.

Leeds enjoyed 71 per cent possession and nine shots on goal to Derby's none in a very dominant first half, not to mention seven corners.

It then took just two minutes of the second half for United to fashion another clear chance with Bamford denied by the post when latching on to a Dallas cross.

Dallas himself then fired over before the strength of United's squad was again very much in evidence as marquee summer recruit Helder Costa was brought on for Harrison following Derby's first shot on goal in the 55th minute, well wide from range from Martyn Waghorn.

Bamford immediately fired another effort at Roos before Derby enjoyed a spell of possession without doing anything with it.

But brilliant work from Bamford then should have led to Leeds being home and dry as the striker won a penalty after having his heels clipped by Matthew Clarke only for Mateusz Klich to roll the spot kick wide.

With 11 minutes left and Leeds somehow still only 1-0 up, Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa finally called for Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah as Bamford left the pitch to a standing ovation for his tireless efforts.

But it was Derby who were finishing the game the stronger with Elland Road longing for the final whistle after the announcement of four minutes of added time.

A game in which United should have been and home and hosed and in the second minute of added time Leeds were left with that sinking feeling again.

A flowing attack led to the ball being squared to substitute Chris Martin who had all the time in the world to pick his spot and roll the ball into the bottom right.

The goal was greeted by jubilation on the Rams bench but fury in the stands with fans throwing their arms in the air in frustration at a game that should have been put to bed.

Even then, Leeds were denied another potential penalty when Costa was felled in the area in the 94th minute but referee Oliver Langford turned down United's appeals with United yet again left to rue a plethora of missed chances.

Sixty three per cent possession, 13 shots to four and a penalty but ultimately all that mattered was 1-1.

Leeds United: Casilla, Alioski, White, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Shackleton, Hernandez (Douglas 73), Harrison (Costa 58), Klich, Bamford (Nketiah 79). Unused substitutes: Meslier, Berardi, Gotts, Roberts.

Derby County: Roos, Lowe, Clarke, Keogh, Malone, Huddlestone, Bielik (Paterson 61), Holmes, Waghorn, Jozefzoon (Knight 83), Marriott (Martin 73). Unused substitutes: Dowell, Hamer, Davies, Buchanan.

Referee: Oliver Langford.