ANALYSIS: Leeds United fail to make dominance pay as Marcelo Bielsa admits 'we lost two points' against Nottingham Forest

LEEDS United's first home bow of the Championship season in front of a 35,453 Elland Road crowd saw them pay for their profligacy against Nottingham Forest.

Spaniard Pablo Hernandez was finally on target for dominant Leeds with a beautifully taken goal in front of the Kop after the break. But a scrambled effort from substitute Rafa Mir was deflected in by former Rotherham striker Lewis Grabban in the 78th minute to earn Forest a point.

Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi admitted his side rode their luck saying: "To play probably the best team in the league wasn't easy, so I'd like to praise my players.

"Leeds have a lot of quality but they missed some of the passes to finish and to open the goal. Of course if they score quickly, especially here, then it would have been very difficult for us.

"After they scored, my players came back so congratulations to them. We changed a little bit and it worked."

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa said: "We lost two points so we are disappointed with the result, but the team is growing and not losing the ball easily.

"We didn't receive counter-attacks today. They (Forest) scored from a corner which we gave away.

"We had a lot of chances to put the ball in the box from the sides. We had players in the box waiting for the ball. But of course this is something that we can improve."

Bielsa had continued with the 4-1-4-1 formation and same starting XI which got Leeds off to a flier at Bristol City on the opening day.

Arsenal loanee striker Eddie Nkeitah, 20, did not make the squad but fellow deadline-day signing French goalkeeper Illan Meslier took a place on the bench alongside defender Gaetano Berardi, returning from a one-game ban following his red card against Derby in last May’s play-offs.

Two-goal hero from the win at Bristol, Patrick Bamford, led the line flanked by Hernandez and Jack Harrison. Adam Forshaw and Mateusz Klitch patrolled central midfield with Kalvin Phillips protecting a back four of Stuart Dallas, Ben White, captain Liam Cooper and Barry Douglas.

New Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi also kept faith with the side who lost their opener 2-1 against West Bromwich.

It meant Matty Cash retained his place despite the arrival of one-cap England right-back on transfer deadline day. The signing from Arsenal was on the bench as was goalkeeper Brice Samba with Aro Muric keeping his place despite shouldering much of the blame for the defeat against the Baggies.

Forest had a similar line-up to Leeds with former Hull defender Michael Dawson partnering Joe Worral in the centre with Jack Robinson at left-back.

Ben Watson had the holding midfield role behind Jose Semedo and Tiago Silva with Joe Lolley and Albert Adomah on the flanks and 16-goal striker from last season Grabban up front.

Despite the mirror match-up, the Leeds players were generally on top in all the individual battles.

Leeds were sparked into life by Adam Forshaw having an early appeal for a penalty rejected and forced seven corners inside 21 minutes, though going close just once through Cooper's downward header.

A poor first touch from Bamford also prevented the striker capitalising on a great long ball over the top from White.

Phillips also had to be careful after a late challenge on Tiago Silva earned a 28th-minute booking as the rain poured down.

Leeds almost struck in the 52nd minute when Harrison's deflected cross fell for Bamford to strike the ball into the ground only for it to bounce up against the bar before being cleared.

Hernandez then found Bamford with a crossfield ball but the striker lobbed the onrushing Muric but wide of the far post.

Hernandez showed him how it should be done, bursting between Worrall and Robinson before knocking the ball confidently home in the 59th minute.

Veteran defender Dawson headed narrowly over from Forest's second corner in the 73rd minute but they were level five minutes later when Grabban did not what hit him in the chest and the ball went in off the post.

That was it, Helder Costa being denied a penalty for a push in the last minute of stoppage time.