ANALYSIS: Problem areas combine as Leeds United fall to second league loss at Charlton Athletic

ANOTHER old habit came back to haunt Leeds United who again failed to make their spells of authority count in Saturday's clash at Charlton Athletic.

For the third time this season, United again conceded from a corner and that with another stack of missed chances led to a second Championship defeat with Leeds falling from first to fourth.

Leeds had a glorious chance to open the scoring after just 25 seconds when Mateusz Klich played in Patrick Bamford down the left hand side but the striker's ball across the face of the box just failed to reach Jamie Shackleton as Charlton cleared for a corner.

From that corner, Ben White's effort was then fumbled around the post by Addicks keeper Dillon Phillips as another early chance went begging.

Charlton had weathered the early storm but a Mateusz Klich effort was deflected over before Patrick Bamford's downwards header from a looping Gjanni Alioski cross was sent wide.

After another flowing move, a rocket of a shot from Gjanni Alioski in the 24th minute was heading in until being deflected wide by Jonathan Leko for a corner from which Liam Cooper's header forced a save from Phillips.

A long range effort from Klich was then saved with the usual trait of United wasting chances continuing and another old Whites habit - conceding from set pieces - then led to Charlton taking the lead.

From their first corner, Tom Locker's volley was kept out at close range but Macauley Bonne reacted quickest to the rebound to put the Addicks into a 32nd-minute lead.

The immediate Whites response was limited with Helder Costa and Stuart Dallas both sending efforts over before the first half ended with Harrison curling another effort well off target.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa was clearly not impressed and brought both Eddie Nketiah and Adam Forshaw on at the interval with Alioski and Shackleton coming off.

United almost bagged an equaliser in the 54th minute when a fierce cross from Dallas was deflected inches wide by Darren Pratley.

Harrison then fired a wayward effort wide but the contest almost boiled over in the 67th minute when Bamford went in late on Conor Gallagher but escaped with a yellow card before being substituted for Tyler Roberts moments later.

Leeds pressure began to mount with a Phillips free-kick hitting a wall, a Klich shot blocked and Nlketiah putting a header over from a Harrison cross.

A Philips cross/shot then flew narrowly wide and Leeds then squandered their best chance of the second half with five minutes left when Nketiah's volley flew just wide with Roberts unable to convert the far left post.

Moments later, Harrison worked an opening only to blaze the ball over the bar and Roberts then saw a firm low long shot well held by Phillips.

Leeds were given five minutes of added time to net a leveller but it never arrived with Charlton surviving an almighty scramble from a corner in the 93rd minute.

As with just about every game this season, dominant on the figures, 71 per cent possession and 19 shots to Charlton's three.

Yet all but four of them off target and that combined with the other Achilles heel of failing to defend corners put paid to any hopes of staying in the automatic promotion spots this weekend.

Leeds United: Casilla, Dallas, Alioski (Nketiah 45), White, Cooper, Phillips, Shackleton (Forshaw 45), Klich, Costa, Harrison, Bamford (Roberts 68). Unused substitutes: Miazek, Berardi, Douglas, Clarke.

Charlton Athletic: Phillips, Solly, Lockyer, Sarr, Purrington, Pratley, Cullen, Gallagher (Pearce 86), Williams (Aneke 54), Leko, Bonne (Field 82). Unused substitutes: Amos, Oshilaja, Oztumer, Forster-Caskey.

Referee: John Brooks.