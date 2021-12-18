Another Premier League game is cancelled due to Covid-19 as Leeds v Arsenal remains the last fixture standing

Aston Villa's home match with Burnley, which was due to kick off at 3pm, but it was announced early this afternoon that the fixture could not go ahead because of an increased number of positive Covid-19 tests within Steven Gerrard's squad.

A club statement from the midlands club, read: !Aston Villa can confirm that today’s Premier League fixture with Burnley has been postponed due to an increased amount of positive Covid-19 test results within our playing squad.

"The results of PCR tests, which were taken yesterday prior to training as well as Lateral Flow Tests, were received this morning and confirmed further depletion of our playing squad which was already impacted upon for our trip to Norwich in midweek.

POSTPONED: Aston Villa's fixture with Burnely has been delayed by Covid-19. Picture: Getty Images.

"All individuals who tested positive are now isolating in line with Premier League and government guidance and protocols.

"The Club is extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Burnley Football Club, both our own supporters and the Burnley fans due to attend the fixture but have acted as swiftly as possible this morning to minimise disruption."

Five top-flight matches had already been postponed prior to Saturday. Reducing the Premier League fixture schedule on Saturday from six games to one.