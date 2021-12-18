Arrest made following allegation of racism during Leeds United's defeat against Arsenal at Elland Road

The Premier League confirmed they were investigating the allegation which was reported during the first half of the fixture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites have acted swiftly on the matter, confirming that an arrest has already been made in connection to the investigation.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Picture: Getty Images.

A Leeds United spokesperson said: "Leeds United can confirm that an investigation into claims of racism during the first half of our game with Arsenal today are underway, and that one arrest has been made in connection to the allegation.

"Racism will not be tolerated at Leeds United and any supporter found to be using racist language will be subject to a life time ban for all Leeds United games."

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta revealed that the incident was reported to the stadium manager and match officials during his side's 4-1 victory in West Yorkshire.

The former Premier League midfielder identified it as an isolated incident after one of his substitutes had heard the comments coming from the West Stand in the first half.

The match officials were then made aware of the allegation and the Premier League are now investigating.

“That incident existed unfortunately. It was reported and the stadium manager will have to deal with that with the authorities,” said Arteta.

“It is very disappointing because we have done so much in football to try to avoid that.

“But it was a single person, I don’t think that merits that a full stadium pays the price of that.

“It was a single incident, it has to be reported, it was reported and now the authorities will have to work with the clubs to try to understand what happened.”