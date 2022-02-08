Aston Villa due to be without four players ahead of Premier League clash with Leeds United

Leon Bailey, Marvelous Nakamba, Trezeguet and Bertrand Traore are all set to be absent at Villa Park as both sides make their return to league action.

A combination of international duty and injury ruled the quartet out of Villa's win over Everton at Goodison Park last month.

Bailey is back in training but manager Steven Gerrard says the winger will not be in the squad to face Leeds.

“We’ve now got Leon Bailey back in full training, but he won’t be in the squad tomorrow," said Gerrard.

“Bertrand Traoré is on his way back, so to get those two back in the squad will be a big help, like two new signings.

“Besides that, we are fully fit and ready to go.”

Leeds have a number of players unavailble tomorrow with Patrick Bamford not making progress in trying to recover from a concerning foot problem but Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Junior Firpo (all hamstring) are expected to return in the next couple of weeks.

