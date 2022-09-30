Aston Villa set to be without four key players for Premier League clash with Leeds United

The former Everton player played the full game as Villa beat Southampton 1-0 before the international break but was not in action for France because of the injury.

Matty Cash is also expected to miss Sunday’s visit to Leeds but will be back in training on Monday.

On Digne’s injury, Gerrard said: “We will have to assess it every so often to see whether there’s any healing.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has a few injuries problems to contend with ahead of the trip to Leeds. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

“It’s very difficult to put a timeframe on his return because it’s a very unusual injury — it’s a stress response.

“It’s one we will have to keep revisiting to see whether the healing is quick or slow. We’re hoping that we can get him back as soon as possible.

"Matty Cash will return to full training on Monday. He’s just done partial training this morning. He’s excited and he’s ready to go, Matty.”

Last week, Villa confirmed midfielder Boubacar Kamara had suffered a knee ligament injury in the victory over Southampton.

He is expected to be out until after the World Cup, after the former Marseille man was withdrawn in the first half against the Saints.

Diego Carlos remains out after rupturing his Achilles tendon in Villa’s victory over Everton last month.

Gerrard added: “Cameron (Archer) will come back into the squad this weekend. He’s had a bit of a niggle around the adductor area. Not a big problem. He’ll come back into the squad.