Aston Villa star ready for 'fearful' Leeds, Middlesbrough suffer QUADRUPLE injury blow, Rotherham handed double West Brom boost as Hull ace issues warning to his teammates - Championship preview weekend

Lions boss Neil Harris has called on his side to retain their Championship status in front of their home fans, though has been dealt an early pre-match blow with Ben Thompson picking up a hamstring injury.

This typifies an end of the season game but could QPRs potential new boss be at Loftus Road on Saturday? Admittedly, its unlikely, though Football Insider understand Mark Warburton is about to take the reigns.

With the Bolton players yet to be paid, the Trotters future is looking no clearer as they wait for FA ratification over Laurence Bassinis takeover. On the pitch, Mark Beevers and Joe Williams have been ruled out for the season.

A game which will likely decide who finishes in the final playoff spot, however Derby boss Frank Lampard refuses to accept his side, in 6th, are in the driving seat.

While there will be close eyes on Bristol v Derby, Boro still have a job to do themselves - with Stewart Downing an injury doubt while Daniel Ayala, Dael Fry and George Friend are all ruled out.

With both clubs save from relegation, Blues gaffer Garry Monk used his pre-match presser to discuss the future of Che Adams, Gary Gardner and Connor Mahoney - he also revealed Harlee Dean had been playing through the pain barrier.

The Swans still have one eye on a potential top six spot, however Hull midfielder Jackson Irvine has urged his teammates not to make it easy for the Welsh side by ending the season on a high themselves.

A huge boost for Rotherham and their attempts to beat the drop? Jake Livermore and James Morrison are set to miss the clash. Millers boss Paul Warne has warned Millwall that they wont stop fighting.

Alongside Swansea, the Owls have an outside chance of reaching the playoffs. However, boss Steve Bruce didnt allude to that, instead announcing his intention to Michael Hector and Adam Reach is out for the season.