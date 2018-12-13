Atlanta eye Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa, Premier League clubs want Hull City starlet, Aston Villa bring in ex-Spain international plus Sheffield Wednesday update - Championship rumours

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United remain keen on Alaves’ Ibai Gomez after being heavily-linked with the €4million-rated winger last month. (AS – via Sports Witness)

Trabzonspor are considering activating the £900,000 clause that will make Caleb Ekuban’s stay in Turkey a permanent one in the new year. (Taka Gazete)

Atlanta United owner Darren Eales has hailed Marcelo Bielsa as “incredible’” amid to claims that the MLS want the Argentine as their new manager. (Omnisport)

Leeds hope to keep striker Kemar Roofe at Elland Road and “will do everything they can” to tie him down to a new deal in the new year. (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa will assess their squad in the January transfer window before sanctioning a loan move for Jake Doyle-Hayes, who they have received several enquiries for. (HITC)

West Bromwich Albion manager Darren Moore has confirmed Greg Halford is only training with the club for fitness levels - ruling out any potential short-term contract. (BirminghamLive)

Hull City could face a battle to keep midfielder Jarrod Bowen at the club with Fulham and Cardiff City weighing up a £5million bid. (The Sun)

Nottingham Forest are the latest club to be linked with a shock swoop for Bournemouth striker Jermaine Defoe. Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Wigan Athletic are among the other teams interested. (The Sun)

Aston Villa are said to have appointed former Spain international Juanfran as a new club scout. (Marca)

Sheffield Wednesday have received a £3million offer for goalkeeper Keiren Westwood from Cardiff City, who was touted with a free transfer to Leeds earlier in the week. (Sheffield Star)

Aston Villa are linked with a double A-League swoop for Western Sydney Wanderers right-back Josh Ridson and Sydney FC midfielder Brandon O’Neill. (The Sydney Herald)