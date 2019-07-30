Barnsley keen to land Leeds United youngster Tom Pearce

Barnsley are keen to land Leeds United youngster Tom Pearce on a permanent move before the transfer window shuts.

The Tykes have shown a strong interest in the defender, who spent time on loan last season with Scunthorpe United.

Although the England Under 20s international signed a new four-year deal last year, he hasn’t been involved in the Whites pre-season plans this summer and the club are open to offers.

Barnsley currently have 20-year-old Ben Williams and Spaniard Daniel Pinollos at left-back but are keen to strengthen in that position.

There has already been some transfer movement between the two clubs this summer, with Mallik Wilks and Aapo Halme departing Leeds for Oakwell.

Pearce, 21, arrived at Elland Road five years ago and came through the youth ranks, impressing with his goalscoring prowess from left-back for the Under 18s, before signing his first professional contract in 2016.

His first team breakthrough arrived at the tail end of the 2017/18 season, with five senior appearances before the campaign’s conclusion.

It was against Barnsley that his first Whites goal arrived.

Last season Marcelo Bielsa included Pearce on the bench for 11 of the first 13 fixtures, before bringing him on as a substitute against Ipswich and Nottingham Forest.

A foot injury ruled him out for all of November and December and although he returned to the bench in January, Scunthorpe signed him on loan midway through the season as cover for the injured Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, but he was in and out of the Irons side, starting nine of 16 games.

His attacking skill won him admirers at Glanford Park, but he was part of a defence that lacked confidence, shipping 83 goals in their relegation from League One.