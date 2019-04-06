Birmingham City 1 Leeds United 0: Adams gives Whites the Blues

Leeds United fell to a 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon in the Championship as a first-half Che Adams strike was enough to hand the hosts all three points.

Marcelo Bielsa made one change to his starting line-up for the trip to face the Blues as Kiko Casilla returned in goal with Kemar Roofe named in a matchday squad for the first time since mid-February in place of injured defender Barry Douglas.

The Argentine set his side out in a 3-3-1-3 formation early on as Leeds dominated the early stages of the game.

Tyler Roberts saw a chance fly over while Gjanni Alioski also found himself in behind before being smothered by the retreating defence.

It took until just before the half hour mark for Leeds to work their first real opening as Luke Ayling delivered from the right with Patrick Bamford crashing the post with a half-volley.

The incident seemed to spark the game into life as the hosts surged forward.

A clever stepover from Lukas Jukiewicz allowed Che Adams time on the edge of the box as the striker set himself to rifle into the bottom corner less than a minute after Bamford's miss.

Adams went close again minutes later as he proved difficult to handle for the Whites but this time Casilla was on hand to stop the effort.

Alioski himself flashed a shot wide of the post from a Mateusz Klich cross on the stroke of half-time.

Garry Monk's side had the opening chance following the interval as United were caught short at the back.

Jutkiewicz burst through the heart of the defence and found himself in on goal but the onrushing Casilla again denied the Blues a second.

United pressed on and as Bamford again missed a wonderful chance to find the back of the net.

Substitute Stuart Dallas crossed low from the right with the striker firing over from underneath the crossbar.

The striker forced Lee Camp into a quick reaction save from close-range with a neat header in what was to be his final action of the afternoon.

United penned the Blues back with the home crowd growing frustrated but it was the hosts who should have finished off the tie with 10 minutes to go.

Adams brought down the loose ball and turned the United defence but shot straight into Casilla's legs as the Leeds goalkeeper proved his worth once more.

Leeds, though, failed to muster a final chance as results elsewhere saw Bielsa's side fall out of the top two.

Birmingham City XI: Camp, Colin, Morrison, Dean, Pedersen, G. Gardner, Kieftenbeld, Maghoma, Mahoney, Adams, Jutkiewicz. Subs: Trueman, Harding, Davis, Mrabti, C. Gardner, Jota, Vassell.

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Alioski, Cooper, Jansson, Ayling, Phillips, Klich, Roberts, Harrison, Hernandez, Bamford. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Clarke, Roofe, Shackleton, Dallas, Berardi, Forshaw.