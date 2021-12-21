Leading the line: Danny Ward of Huddersfield Town. Picture: Getty Images

Even with Covid-19 doing for Doncaster Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City, there was plenty of competition for places with a good win for Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United continuing to raise standards.

The team is in a 3-4-3 formation:

GK: Nathan Baxter (Hull City)

Safe hands: Hull City goalkeeper Nathan Baxter celebrates at the Cardiff City Stadium. Pictur: PA

Illan Meslier pulled off some really good saves for Leeds United at home to Arsenal but surely no goalkeeper can make this team for a week he conceded 11 times in. Hull’s Baxter was on fine form, also in defeat and the on-loan youngster gets the nod.

RCB: Michael Helik (Barnsley)

Epitomised Barnsley’s tigerish defending in a backs-to-the-wall 0-0 draw with West Browmich Albion. His sliding block to stop Karlan Grant scoring was as good to watch as any piece of skill those fancy forwards produce.

CB: Dael Fry (Middlesbrough)

Staunch defender: Chris Basham of Sheffield United celebrates with Jayden Bogle at the final whistle at Craven Cottage. Picture: Getty Images

Ther are a lot of centre-back candidates this week, which is why we have gone for three. Boro could probably have had them all in another week but Fry, who was missed during his two months out injured, gets the nod.

LCB: Chris Basham (Sheffield United)

Like Fry, Basham’s centre-back colleagues might be thinking why not them, but as well as playing extremely well at Fulham, the man from Hebburn is also embelmatic of the return to Chris Wilder values at Bramall Lane.

RWB: Isiah Jones (Middlesbrough)

Boro’s star performing in a brilliant win over Bournemouth, Jones is one who has really benefitted from the change of emphasis under Wilder.

RCM: Dan Barlaser (Rotherham United)

Adding goals to his classy midfield performances, the deep-lying playmaker is on top of his game at a time when his League One-leading team are making a welcome habit of winning without being at their absolute best.

LCM: Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United)

Much-maligned, but Norwood and Conor Hourihane formed an excellent central midfield partnership at the Lancastrian’s old stomping ground.

LWB: Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City)

Another goal for the forward shoved out of position at wing-back for the good of the team. It is no wonder he is being linked with Premier League clubs, and Hull fans will be hoping their apparently imminent takeover stops the club “doing a Jarrod Bowen” on them for a second Championship season running.

RCF: Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United)

An outstanding goal from an exciting young talent gave the Blades something to hang onto in west London and they did it brilliantly. In an ageing team, Ndiaye is one of those who gives real hope for the future.

CF: Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town)

Missed a penalty but Ward shrugged it off to score his sixth league goal of the season - equal with the combined tally of Jordan Rhodes, Fraizer Campbell, Josh Koroma, Sorba Thomas and Danel Sinani.

LCF: Andraz Sporar (Middlesbrough)

His first goal since October was a penalty but it was fitting reward for another good performance from the Slovenian striker.

Manager: Paul Heckingbottom (Sheffield United)