Boxing Day is target for Shackleton

Midfielder Jamie Shackleton is hoping to reinforce Leeds United’s Championship push over the Festive period.

Shackleton’s season has been plagued by muscle injuries, but he is targeting the Boxing Day game at home to Preston North End for a return.

Since a hamstring injury at West Bromwich Albion on October 1, Shackleton has only made one fleeting substitute appearance, at Reading.

The news that Shackleton is on the mend is welcome, but Leeds will have to be careful with the 20-year-old.

He suffered a setback in his recovery from the initial injury, and the problem after Reading was his third.

“I had some problems with my hamstring after the West Brom game, and I came back in probably a bit too soon,” he admitted. “I’ve felt it again in training, but we are looking at being back for Boxing Day hopefully.”