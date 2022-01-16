Brave Leeds United's will to win impresses Marcelo Bielsa in 3-2 win at West Ham United

PRIDE: Marcelo Bielsa was delighted with Leeds United's character at West Ham United

Jack Harrison twice put the Whites in front only for his goals to be cancelled out but he came back for a third, bringing his maiden Premier League hat-trick and taking his tally to four in his last two league games having not previously scored in the competition this season.

Raphinha hit the post from a free-kick and both sides had goals disallowed for offside by the video assistant referee Craig Pawson.

Leeds also lost Adam Forshaw and Junior Firpo, both of whom had started the game well, to muscle injuries midway through the first half so it spoke volumes for their character that they claimed three points to move above now-managerless Everton.

Asked if it was a sign of his team’s bravery, Bielsa replied: “I think the word you used is one of the ones that best defines the team today. It was a triumph for the players. Each did things that indicated a very big desire to win.

“There was a very visible determination in the search for the victory.

“When a footballer puts so much effort into what they do, the virtues they possess come out more easily.”

Patrick Bamford was one of seven players missing through injury (Diego Llorente was suspended) but Rodrigo returned from a heel problem as a second-half substitute. Bielsa explained he could not come on in the first half, when Lewis Bate made his Premier League debut as Forshaw’s replacement.

“(Bamford) hasn’t re-injured himself but we thought it would be premature for him to come back,” explained the coach.

“The sectors of the pitch where it was most difficult to move were the positions (Manuel) Lanzini and (Declan) Rice occupy. Rice is an extraordinary player, he defends in one box and attacks in the other.

“Lanzini is a creative player with a lot of talent to unbalance. Those who played in that sector of the pitch - (Mateusz) Klich, Forshaw, Bate, Rodrigo had to make a big effort so the game could go to their side.