And the midweek fixture list has thrown up some twists and turns. Here, we round up the midweek winners and losers from around the Championship. Scroll and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled on Tuesday and Wednesday evening...

1. W: Blackburn Rovers Late play-off charge? Rovers swept aside Hull City at Ewood Park with three second-half goals in seven minutes - including a stunning strike from Adam Armstrong. Tony Mowbrays men are six points off 6th

2. L: Barnsley Following Lutons win, Barnsley's defeat at home to Birmingham seen Gerhard Strubers side slump to the bottom of the Championship, nine points adrift. Struber was brutally honest after, branding it a s**t day.

3. W: Cardiff City The Bluebirds have quietly gone about their business and now find themselves four points off the play-offs after the 3-0 victory at Huddersfield Town. Harris, however, is not getting carried away.

4. L: Garry Monk Pressure is building on Monk as the Owls sit nine points off the play-offs with just one win in their previous nine league matches after defeat at Luton. Youre not fit to wear the shirt sang the visiting fans at full-time.

