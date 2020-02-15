Brilliant Leeds United manage to put their fans through the mill

With Nottingham Forest and Brentford drawing and Fulham improbably losing to Barnsley for the second time this season, Leeds United's 1-0 win at home to Bristol City made it an extremely good day for the Whites. Still they managed to put their fans through the wringer as only they can.

It was a 1-0 hammering to keep the 35,000 on the edge of their seats wondering right up until the final minute if Leeds would, well, do a Leeds.

There was a real sense of unity and purpose at Elland Road, and for the opening half-hour, Bristol City meekly played into their hands.

A draw which kept Forest behind Leeds in the Championship was not a bad way to start, and there was a concerted effort from the stands to play their part, with the home fans singing Kiko Casilla's name as the game kicked-off, and carrying on to serenade most of his team-mates.

The tactics of both teams played into their hands.

Leeds pinged the ball about with a real purpose as they do at their best, and often even when below it, getting the ball wide and into the box. They played 256 successful first-half passes to the Robins' 53.

Lee Johnson's approach seem to be that of a hungover dad looking after Haribo-fuelled children on a wet weekend, sitting back and hoping the Whites eventually ran out of energy. There was next to no passing, just a packing of the box to try and turn goalscoring into a lottery. It took just 17 minutes for Leeds's numbers to come up, but the rethink took a little longer.

Leeds's right siders Helder Costa and Luke Ayling were in excellent form, and inside 90 seconds Jay Dasilva was having to block a shot. Ayling headed the corner off target.

A Leeds goal felt inevitable, even if experience tells you that is not the case with this team.

Ayling had a shot blocked, and stabbed the follow-up wide and before the ball went out of play it came back to him, courtesy of a couple more blocked efforts, to open the scoring.

There was almost a repeat of sorts two minutes later, Costa's shot saved, Stuart Dallas's deflected onto the crossbar before Patrick Bamford hammered the ball into the roof of the net. The crucial difference was that the centre-forward was flagged offside.

With the full backing of a noisy crowd twirling their scarves of perhaps just holding them up in such blustry conditions, Leeds continued piling forward, and the Robins continued to let them. Bamford's 23rd-minute turn was exquisite, but his shot off target, Costa denied by a good low save from Daniel Bentley.

The only concern was that as so often with Marcelo Bielsa's team, they had not taken full advantage of their dominance before Johnson ripped up his plan and came up with another.

Andreas Wiemann went down injured in the 33rd minute, prompting an unofficial time-out in front of the dugout. Callum O'Dowda came on in his place, and 4-4-2 became a sort of 3-3-3-1. The half ended with the visitors' only effort at goal, Jamie Paterson's glancing header after getting in front of Kalvin Phillips lacking the power to beat Casilla, but it was not a sign of things to come for them.

A 63rd-minute move summed up Leeds's second half.

Stuart Dallas took the ball from Niclas Eliasson and produced a good ball down the line. Bamford brilliantly turned Markus Henriksen, then fell over. The ball eventually came out to Jack Harrison, but Costa was just unable to stretch to the cross.

That was Leeds's second half in a nutshell – moments of brilliance but not enough strung together to produce a goal.

Harrison was outstanding, and hammered a shot against the crossbar, and Bentley made a terrific save to deny Costa when the elusive second goal looked certain.

Johnson was incensed when referee Tim Robinson decided the ball had hit Ayling's rib cage, not his arm, when he flopped onto a 49th-minute Eliasson shot.

Mateusz Klcih produced an exquisite flick to play Costa in on the hour, but his shot was blocked.

A surge down the right which saw Ben White feed Costa ended with Bentley saving from Bamford.

After 72 minutes, Liam Copper played a wonderful ball down the line and when Costa poked the ball around Bentley it looked like the job was done, only for the goalkeeer to stretch out a fingertip.

You just started to wonder, but when Nakhi Wells was played through in the 81st minute, he rippled Casilla's net from the outside.

Even Harrison could not find the net, smashing Dallas's pass against the crossbar with six minutes to go.

Only when the final whistle blew could the fans draw breath but as the results from the other games were put up on the electronic scoreboard, the roars of elation were huge. This was a massive three points.

Leeds United: Casilla; Ayling, White, Cooper, Dallas; Phillips; Costa, Hernandez (Shackleton 90), Klich, Harrison; Bamford (Augustin 74).

Unused substitutes: Meslier, Douglas, Alioski, Roberts, Berardi.

Bristol City: Bentley; Kalas, Williams, Baker, Dasilva; Eliasson (Palmer 73), Henriksen, Massengo, Paterson (Diedhiou 59); Weimann (O'Dowda 34), Wells.

Unused substitutes: Hunt, Rowe, Benkovic, Wollacott.

Referee: T Robinson (West Sussex).