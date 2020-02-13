Champions League finalist 'spotted' at Leeds United' game, Manchester United are 'strong favourites' to sign England man, Chelsea 'agree a fee' for £38m man: Rumours

Have your say

Here are all of the latest Premier League rumours and gossip on Thursday, February 13:

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino was spotted watching Leeds United in action against Brentford on Tuesday night. Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa played a huge role in the Argentine’s playing career. (Various)

Sheffield United have previously enquired about Chicago Fire midfielder Przemysław Frankowski, and even considered a move for him in the last window. (Przeglad Sportowy)

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax for €45m in the summer. (De Telegraaf)

Manchester United are now favourites to sign Sancho after Chelsea turned their attention to Ziyech. (London Evening Standard)

New Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has been banned from the club’s training ground due to coronavirus fears. (Various)

Burnley defender Ben Gibson’s relationship with manager Sean Dyche has ‘broken down’ and he is now training with Middlesbrough. (Various)

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly interested in Union Berlin forward Sebastian Andersson, yet are set to be disappointed as he is keen on staying in the German capital. (4-4-2)

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says that Newcastle United can expect big-money signings if a Saudi takeover does materialise. (Shields Gazette)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will sign four players in a £150m spree in the summer. (Metro)