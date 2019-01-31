Championship deadline day LIVE: Leeds agree Daniel James fee, Aston Villa sign Premier League star while Middlesbrough eye Ligue 1

Deadline Day - January 31 2019
Deadline Day - January 31 2019
0
Have your say

It's deadline day - and we're here to take you right up until the 11pm deadline.

Stay tuned throughout the day as we bring you all the breaking transfer news as Championship clubs push for those last minute deals.