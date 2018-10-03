Championship rumour mill: Leeds United edge closer to completing 'sensational' deal for Liverpool star while Aston Villa sacking looks imminent

Here's the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United are again being linked with a move for Liverpool midfielder James Milner - should they be promoted to the Premier League. (Daily Mirror) The Whites took one step closer to completing a possible deal for Milner after returning to the top of the Championship last night.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa's side are to enter talks with Kemar Roofe over a new contract at Elland Road. (Various)

Yesterday, former Leeds manager Neil Redfearn joined Newcastle United as an U23s coach. (Evening Chronicle)

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is beginning to feel the strain after a 3-3 draw with Preston North End increased the speculation regarding his future. (Birmingham Mail)

Former Middlesbrough and Aston Villa target Bakory Sako revealed he turned down clubs in order to complete a move to West Brom yesterday. (West Brom official website)

Bruce also reacted to the incident which saw a Villa fan throw a cabbage towards the 57-year-old. He said: "Certainly for someone like him, I’m surprised he knew what a cabbage was. I find the whole thing hugely disrespectful.” (Various)

In the opposite dugout, Preston boss Alex Neil wants to focus on the positives after coming from 2-0 down to lead at Villa Park. Yannick Bolasie rescued a point for the home side before a late Glen Whelan penalty let the Lilywhites off the hook. (Lancashire Evening Post)

Derby County boss Frank Lampard says he has not been surprised by what the Championship so far this season. Lampard has collected 16 points from a possible 30 and fell to a surprise defeat versus Bolton Wanderers on Saturday. (DerbyLive)