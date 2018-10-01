Championship rumour mill: Leeds United star being tracked by several Premier League clubs while Aston Villa ready to battle for Scottish defender

Here's the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is reportedly being tracked by a host of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton. (TeamTalk)

Aston Villa long-term target John Terry is again being linked with a move to Spartak Moscow's clash with Rostov at the weekend. (Various)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are the latest team to be credited with an interest in Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna. Villa made a late move to snap McKenna up on deadline day in the summer, but Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes since confirmed it was too late in the window to part with him. (The Sun)

Meanwhile, it is thought Villa are not considering an approach for Brentford's Dean Smith should Steve Bruce be relieved of his managerial duties. (Birmingham Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday fans are in favour in a loan move for Liverpool outcast Lazar Markovic following a poll on Football Fan Cast. (Football Fan Cast)

Jay Rodriguez believes West Brom's flying start to the season is all down to Darren Moore because of the dressing room respect everyone has for him. The Baggies went top of the Championship after a 3-2 win at Preston North End on Saturday. (Daily Mail)

Reading manager Paul Clement has confirmed Vito Mannone is back in contention after missing the previous four games with a training ground injury. (Football.London)

Gary Rowett is tipping a top-six finish for Stoke City - but only if they can cut out their daft defensive mistakes.(Stoke On Trent Live)