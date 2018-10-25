Championship rumour mill: Leeds United star compared to Paulo Maldini, Aston Villa face Premier League competition for defender

Have your say

Here's the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United fans were delighted to see their team return to winning ways and top the Championship, with one one supporter comparing Kalvin Phillips to Paulo Maldini. (Twitter)

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has identified his side's defence as a vital area to strengthen in January. (BirminghamLive)

Meanwhile, Villa are battling with Premier League duo Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham from on loan Nottingham Forest defender Saidy Janko from Porto, who is said to be available around £2million. (Football Insider)

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Franck Betra, released by the club last year, has gone trial wit Scottish Premiership side Falkirk. (Falkirk Herald)

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett is not yet contemplating the possibility midfielder Ben Thompson, who is in line for a Millwall recall in January. (Portsmouth News)