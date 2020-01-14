Championship transfer news RECAP: Huddersfield Town linked to ex-Premier League winner, Eddie Nketiah update

Championship sides are on the hunt for new players in the January window.

We're almost halfway through the January window, with a little over two weeks for clubs from the second tier to conclude their business ahead of the run-in. Hull City star Jarrod Bowen has regularly been linked with a move throughout the window, but there has been no sign so far of him leaving the Tigers. Huddersfield Town have also been linked with losing one of their star players. Below you can find all of the latest Championship news as it came in, just hit F5 or refresh for all of the latest second-tier gossip.