Charlton Athletic v Leeds United – Bielsa out to put greater distance between Whites and Addicks

ONE of the most sagacious figures in world football, Marcelo Bielsa is plainly not the sort of individual who reads too much into a league table in September – if anything.

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer. Picture: John Walton/PA

It currently denotes that the Argentine’s Leeds United side are flying high in the automatic promotion positions, with today’s opponents Charlton Athletic – a team who have also started the season well – just outside of the play-off placings.

Just three points separate Leeds from Lee Bowyer’s Addicks, with a mere five points separating the top half of the table.

It all points again, not for the first time, to an ultra-competitive division.

Refreshingly for the neutral, the Championship’s capacity for any team beating any other on any given day and being predictable only in its unpredictability remains its unique selling point and it is something that Bielsa has quickly cottoned onto.

Further testament to this is the fact that, by common consent, Leeds were given their toughest game so far this season by a team currently in the relegation positions in Barnsley.

Today, Leeds face a Charlton side who have continued their momentum after promotion through the play-offs under ex-Whites player Lee Bowyer.

Head coach Bielsa, for one, has been impressed by Charlton’s credentials and their young manager.

He said: “First of all, he was an important player of Leeds. We can distinguish him in front of us.

“Charlton have started well in the Championship. But every team has ups and downs. Everybody can win or lose; everyone.

“I have not been surprised by Charlton. What makes the Championship special is the distance between teams.

“We can verify that if we analyse the resources of every team after matches, they are not going in the same way in the same analysis.

“Before every match, you can think one team will win, but after the match, that does not happen. Sometimes it does and does not happen.

“If you see the Premier League, the top six are the real favourites. Sometimes there can appear one or two more, (but) no more than that.

“The Championship is not like that. It even looks like the opposite.”

Meanwhile, Addicks boss Lee Bowyer is confident he will get a good reception from the sell-out Leeds following in the away enclosure, with his time at Elland Road remaining something he will treasure.

The former Whites midfielder said: “The memories are something special, we had some amazing times there.

“I spent a long part of my career there and for me they are the best side I played for and have got a place in my heart.

“When I was there, we had a great relationship, I gave everything for that club and 100 per cent every time I stood on that pitch.

“I think they will give me a good reception, we had some good memories together.

“I will respect them like they will respect me, I am sure.”