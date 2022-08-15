Chelsea suffer early setback ahead of Leeds United trip after Antonio Conte altercation

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a fiery battle at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel and his opposite number Antonio Conte came to blows twice as the London rivals shared the spoils.

Midway through the second half, after Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's equaliser cancelled out Kalidou Koulibaly's thunderous opener, the pair were seen in a war of words in the dugouts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both managers were booked but that did not prevent them coming to blows at the full-time whistle after Harry Kane's late goal earned a point for Spurs.

Tuchel appeared not to let go of Conte's hand as the pair shook hands at the end of the fixture, causing a melee that spilled onto the pitch.

Referee Anthony Taylor dismissed both managers for their role in the spat, meaning the pair will serve a one-match touchline suspension if the decision is held up by the Premier League.

Explaining his actions, Tuchel said afterwards: “Nobody got insulted, nobody got hurt. We didn’t have a fist-fight and something so for me, it’s not a big deal. It was part of it today and it boiled of course, and it heated up but nothing bad and it was part of the game.

“We both fought both for our teams and it happens. It’s so close here. It was such an intense match and both dugouts are very, very close and so it got a bit heated from both of us.”

COMING TO BLOWS: Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte clash at full time at Stamford Bridge. Picture: Getty Images.

Tuchel could have been dismissed earlier after he sprinted down the touchline to celebrate Reece James restoring Chelsea's lead. Having already been yellow carded, it is a bookable offence to leave the technical area but Taylor kept his cards in his pocket on that occasion.

Reflecting on that incident on his Instagram, Conte posted: "Lucky I didn't see you...making you trip over would have been well deserved [sic]."