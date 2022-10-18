The Whites are winless in their last six games, with their last victory in the Premier League coming against Chelsea in August.

On Sunday, they were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Arsenal after Patrick Bamford had a goal disallowed and missed a penalty on a frustrating afternoon for Jesse Marsch’s side.

Sutton, who won the Premier League title with Blackburn Rovers, believes that Leeds have been unfortunate in recent games and has predicted them to romp to a 4-1 victory at the King Power Stadium.

He also highlighted the absence of James Maddison, with the midfielder picking up his fifth booking of the season in Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace, as something that could prove costly for Leicester.

“Leicester are without the hugely-influential James Maddison, who is suspended after he was booked for his late dive against Crystal Palace,” Sutton told BBC Sport.

"He will rue that dive, because it could cost his team here.

“Leeds have not got the results their play has deserved on a few occasions this season, including their defeat to Arsenal at the weekend when they played with great intensity.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: TV Pundit and Former Footballer Chris Sutton looks on ahead of the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion at The King Power Stadium on April 22, 2021 in Leicester, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“This is where all of that changes, because I am backing them to get a break or two at King Power Stadium.