Classy Leeds United midfielder Pablo Hernandez signs contract extension

LEEDS UNITED have been handed a further contract boost with the news that talismanic midfielder Pablo Hernandez has signed a new two-year extension

New deal for Pablo Hernandez.

The deal will see the classy Spaniard, who turns 35 in April, stay at the club until the summer of 2022 and effectively end his competitive playing days at Elland Road.

Hernandez, brought to the club initially on loan ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, has proved a hugely influential figure during his time at Leeds, signing on a permanent basis in early 2017.

The ex-Swansea man has been named as the club's player of the year in the past two seasons, only the second-ever Whites player to achieve that feat.

He joins the likes of Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas and Liam Cooper in signing new terms since the summer.

"It’s a happy day for me and my family," said Hernandez.

“I’ve waited for this moment for the last month. I’m staying because I want to and the club wants me. It’s perfect for me to sign this new contract here with this club.

"It’s an honour for me and now I try to continue to work and push to help the club back to the Premier League.

“This is a big club. Not just in England, but around the world. For different circumstances we don't play in the Premier League for the last 15 years, but this club deserves to play there.

"They have amazing fans and for me to play for this club and these fans is an honour and an amazing feeling.

"I am very happy to continue playing for them."