‘Complete player’ Eddie Nketiah pounces to earn Oakwell win and Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa’s praise

MARCELO BIESLA hailed Eddie Nketiah as a “complete player” after the 20-year-old striker inspired Leeds United to a 2-0 win over Barnsley.

The on-loan Arsenal forward scored the opening goal in a frantic Yorkshire derby before winning a penalty in the final moments of the game.

The result puts Leeds United back on top of the Championship while Barnsley drop into the relegation zone after a valiant performance brought no rewards.

“He’s a striker with goals. Some players are involved a lot before the finish, before the chance,” said Bielsa.

“Nketiah is more involved in the end of the action, not in the creation. Anyway, he has good characteristics to combine with team-mates. Give options to the team. Complete player.”

Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel was proud of the effort from his players as they provided a constant threat to Leeds going forward.

The German felt his side were unlucky not to take anything from the game and insists they will start to pick up wins if they can replicate their performance.

He said: “I said to the players after the first game against Fulham, we played well and we deserved to win but we need to keep this in the next games.”

Barnsley are still without a win since their opening day victory over Fulham and Stendel admitted: “This is what we missed in some games after the Fulham game and we used the two weeks off to remember how we want to play and what we want to give.

“This is back and this is what I expect in the next week.”