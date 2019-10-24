Contract discussions spark shock Leeds United reunion talk, Huddersfield Town eye former player, Ex-Doncaster Rovers star wanted by Swansea - Championship rumours

Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from around the second-tier:

1. Swans eye Liverpool youngster Swansea City are plotting a January bid to sign Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane. The 20-year-old impressed on loan at Doncaster Rovers last season. (Football League World)

2. Championship trio battle for League One star Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Swansea are weighing up a move for Fleetwood Town midfielder Kyle Dempsey. (Football Insider)

3. QPR and Leeds face competition for Hickey Newcastle, Arsenal, Liverpool, Southampton and Norwich were in the stands to watch QPR and Leeds United-linked Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey on Sunday. (The Sun via London Football News)

4. Man Utd youngster in demand Preston North End and Wigan Athletic will battle it out with Sunderland to sign Manchester United midfielder James Garner on loan. (The Sun)

