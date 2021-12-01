Could key Leeds United duo return in time to face Brentford?

The duo have not played since the Whites' 1-1 draw at Newcastle United in September. The pair's absence has coincided with a number of injury problems for Marcelo Bielsa.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamford suffered ligament damage in his foot against Newcastle while Ayling later required knee surgery after picking up an injury in the same fixture.

BACK IN ACTION: Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling both made appearances for Leeds United Under-23s on Monday night. Picture: Getty Images.

The pair - who played a key role in Leeds' promotion to the top flight and subsequent top-half finish from last season - have missed the club's last eight Premier League outings.

Bamford played the entire 90 minutes against Man City's youngsters while Ayling was replaced at the half-time as Leeds were beaten 3-2.

Leeds defeated Crystal Palace on Tuesday night but neither Bamford or Ayling were in the squad.

The Whites are set to host Brentford on Sunday afternoon, giving both players extra time to get back to full fitness.

BACK IN ACTION: Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling both made appearances for Leeds United Under-23s on Monday night. Picture: Getty Images.

Following the returns of Raphinha, Rodrigo and Jamie Shackleton against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday evening, Robin Koch remains the only senior absentee for Bielsa.