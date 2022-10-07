News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Crystal Palace dealt significant injury set-back ahead of Leeds United Premier League clash

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen is a doubt for this Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Leeds United at Selhurst Park.

By Ben McKenna
Friday, 7th October 2022, 12:55 pm

The 26-year-old missed last weekend’s controversial defeat to Chelsea with a calf problem and is set to miss the visit of Leeds, according to London News Online.

Andersen featured in all of Palace’s games before the international break, scoring in the 4-2 defeat at Manchester City.

He played in both of Denmark’s Nations League games as they lost to Croatia and defeated France but he was absent last weekend as the Premier League action resumed.

Most Popular

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Joachim Andersen of Crystal Palace talks with Erling Haaland of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Nathaniel Clyne was forced off in the loss to Chelsea with an ankle injury in the first half.

Leeds will be without Luis Sinisterra for the trip to London after he was sent off during last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Aston Villa.

Crystal PalacePremier LeagueChelsea