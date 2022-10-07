Crystal Palace dealt significant injury set-back ahead of Leeds United Premier League clash
Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen is a doubt for this Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Leeds United at Selhurst Park.
The 26-year-old missed last weekend’s controversial defeat to Chelsea with a calf problem and is set to miss the visit of Leeds, according to London News Online.
Andersen featured in all of Palace’s games before the international break, scoring in the 4-2 defeat at Manchester City.
He played in both of Denmark’s Nations League games as they lost to Croatia and defeated France but he was absent last weekend as the Premier League action resumed.
Nathaniel Clyne was forced off in the loss to Chelsea with an ankle injury in the first half.
Leeds will be without Luis Sinisterra for the trip to London after he was sent off during last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Aston Villa.