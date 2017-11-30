Dallas and Lasogga out for Leeds United as O’Kane faces race to be ready for Aston Villa

WINGER Stuart Dallas and striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga will both miss Leeds United’s Friday night clash with Aston Villa at Elland Road, with midfielder Eunan O’Kane in a racec against time to recover from a hip injury.

Dallas is still feeling the effects of an ankle problem picked up on international duty with Northern Ireland, while Lasogga has yet to recover from a leg injury which he picked up following an illness.

Both will definitely miss the Championship clash with Villa, but head coach Thomas Christiansen is more optimistic about O’Kane who was substituted with a hip injury during the second half of last weekend’s 2-0 win at Barnsley.

Christiansen, though, has suggested that the complications with Dallas could have been avoided had Northern Ireland not “risked” the 26-year-old in the second leg of their World Cup Qualifying play-off against Switzerland earlier this month, three days after the winger picked up an injury in the first leg.

Dallas was substituted after 52 minutes of the first leg against Switzerland following a hefty tackle from Fabian Schar in the first half, but returned to play the full 90 minutes of the second leg three days later.

The winger then returned to action as a second-half substitute in United’s recent 4-1 loss at leaders Wolves but Christiansen says the midfielder is still feeling the effects of his injury picked up with Northern Ireland.

Stuart Dallas, injured while playing for Northern Ireland against Switzerland. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

“Stuey and Pierre will be out,” revealed Christiansen. “O’Kane has a possibility.”

Asked if Dallas came close to featuring against Villa, Christiansen said: “There could have been a possibility against Villa but I didn’t want to run any risk.

“He already took that playing the two games with his national team which were a bad decision for the future. But there is nothing that we can say and do right now, just get him as fit as soon as possible.”

Giving the latest update on Lasogga, Christiansen revealed: “He could have had the possibility. He had joined the training individually but next week he will probably join the team.”

Christiansen said he hoped that Dallas would be back available for next Saturday’s trip to QPR but O’Kane has a chance of featuring against Villa.

“He had problems in the hip,” said Christiansen. “He is okay now.”

Fellow midfielder Ronaldo Vieira will be back available for Leeds after serving a one-match ban.