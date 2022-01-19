Easing of Covid-19 restrictions set to make it easier for football fans to attend matches from January 27

It is up to individual clubs to decide if they will allow supporters in without either, but Bradford City have been the first to say they will, and it would be a surprise if the rest do not follow suit.
The restrictions were introduced in mid-December as a response to a spike in cases largely caused by the Omicrom strain of the virus. A host of matches across English football have been postponed because of outbreaks in squads but there was no noticeable impact on attendances in England. Games in Wales were played behind closed doors.
As they only applied to grounds with capacities in excess of 10,000, Harrogate Town supporters did not have to follow the restrictions and Rotherham United temporarily capped capacity at 9,999 to avoid them.
Bradford have two away matches before the restrictions are lifted, but at their next home game, against Crawley Town in League Two, the requirements will be lifted. Facemasks will no longer be mandatory in indoor areas of Valley Parade, such as concourses, although they will still be advised for those who are not medically exempt.